"Knights Care 4 CLT" Raised over $125,000 for Those in Need

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce that the team's "Knights Care 4 CLT" initiative, which was launched back on April 15, has raised over $125,000 and the team will now disperse the funds to those affected by COVID-19. With help from a $75,000 donation from naming rights partner, Truist, and additional contributions from Charlotte Knights Charities, sponsors and fans, the team will donate those funds to healthcare workers, seven local-area charities, and Knights' employees (part-time, game-day, and full-time) who are in need.

"As this pandemic continues to affect so many in our community, we are very pleased to begin dispersing these much-needed funds to those who need some help," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "We are so thankful to Truist, as well as our generous partners and fans who helped us raise these funds for those in need. Baseball has a way of bringing communities together and we hope that we are able to help those in the community who have been affected by this difficult time in our nation's history."

In addition to the funds dispersed to Knights' displaced employees due to COVID-19 from the cancellation of the 2020 season, the team is also contributing $15,000 from the "Knights Care 4 CLT" fund to Atrium Health, one of the team's founding partners.

Rajkowski added, "In the face of this pandemic, our healthcare workers rose to the challenge and continued to care for our community in this time of need. As a part of our Knights Care 4 CLT campaign, we are very pleased to donate a portion of the funds to the Atrium Health Essential Needs Fund, addressing PPE and supply shortages."

"It's generous support from community partners like the Charlotte Knights that continues to enhance Atrium Health's efforts to fulfill its mission of providing the best care to all during the current pandemic," said Armando Chardiet, President of Atrium Health Foundation. "The Charlotte Knights organization has been a close friend of the Foundation since 2002, and we are extremely grateful for their recent $15,000 contribution to the Atrium Health Essential Needs Fund."

As part of this initiative, the Knights have selected seven local Charlotte area nonprofits who were in need of some extra funding during these unprecedented times. Organizations receiving the allocated funds -- a total of $40,000 -- include Bright Blessings, Care Ring, Classroom Central, Promising Pages, Roof Above, Second Harvest Food Bank and A Child's Place | Thompson Child & Family Focus. As part of the financial donations to these organizations, members of the team's front office staff will also volunteer their time from August 3-10 during the club's annual "Week of Giving" presented by Truist. The Knights' front office staff committed to a goal of 500 community service hours through non-profits, blood drive contributions, and an educational outreach program as part of the Knights Care 4 CLT campaign. To date, the Knights have given 550+ hours back to the community through various in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities.

For more information, or how fans, partners, and other interested parties can continue to help those in need, visit https://www.milb.com/charlotte-knights/community/knightscare4clt for all of the details.

