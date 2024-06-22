Kment Comes Back to Watertown

June 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves are extremely happy to announce Jake Kment as our most recent signings. Jake played 4 games with the Wolves in the tail end of 2023-2024, posting amazing numbers with highlight style saves. Jake has an extensive OHL background and is currently perusing his doctorates degree at Queens University. Jake is cool, calm and collected in the net and we are happy to have him in Watertown. Welcome Jake, Let's Go Wolves!!!

