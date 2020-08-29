Kirtley Lifts Slammers over Deep Dish 11-8 in Slugfest

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers defeated the Chicago Deep Dish 11-8 in Saturday afternoon's City of Champions Cup contest. Fans at DuPage Medical Group Field witnessed a competitive game with no shortage of offense as both teams combined for five home runs in the slugfest.

Shortstop Zach Kirtley's performance was instrumental in the Slammers win. He was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In the seventh inning, Kirtley clobbered a three-run homer down the right field line to give the Slammers their first lead since the third inning. He brought his City of Champions Cup-leading RBI total to 23 with Saturday's game.

Slammers right fielder Jacob Crum also enjoyed a terrific day at the dish to help the Slammers to the victory. He was 2-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Two of Crum's RBIs came on a two-run bomb to right-center field in the third inning- his second home run of the summer.

Designated hitter Noah Vaughan stayed hot at the plate in the Slammers win, tallying his City of Champions Cup-leading eighth home run with a fifth-inning solo shot. Vaughan was 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in the contest.

Center fielder Andrew Shaps, first baseman Brian Parreira and second baseman Bruce Martin all contributed to the Slammers win, too. Shaps and Parreira each recorded two RBIs, and Shaps crossed home plate to score twice. Martin was 2-for-2 at the dish with a run scored.

Jace Vines earned the win for the Slammers after pitching two innings in relief and allowing just one run. Christian Tripp took over on the mound in the ninth inning and earned his first save of the season.

Catcher Erik Ostberg continued his tremendous season at the plate, coming just a triple shy of the cycle in Saturday's loss. The Deep Dish backstop launched his fourth homer of the season- a second-inning solo shot- and contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning and a double in the sixth. In total, Ostberg was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, bringing his City of Champions Cup-leading batting average up to .411 on the season.

Deep Dish shortstop Justin Jones also swung a hot bat in the losing effort. He was 2-for-5 with a fifth-inning solo shot that bounced once on top of the right field fence before landing outside the stadium. Jones also mashed an RBI double to left-center field in the second inning.

Third baseman Eddie Haus, right fielder Andre Nnebe and left fielder Dalys Binder all contributed at the plate in the Deep Dish loss as well. Haus was 3-for-5 with a fourth-inning RBI double and two runs scored, Nnebe was 2-for-3 with a third-inning RBI single, a walk and a run scored, and Binder was 2-for-5 with a sixth-inning RBI single and a run scored. Second baseman Glenallen Hill Jr. also recorded an RBI on a fourth-inning single to left field.

With Saturday afternoon's win, the first-place Slammers improved to 17-5 in the City of Champions Cup. Meanwhile, the third-place Deep Dish dropped to 9-15 with the loss. The Slammers will play the NERDS Herd in their next City of Champions Cup matchup on Sunday at 2:05 p.m., while the Deep Dish will play next against the Joliet Tully Monsters on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Chicago Deep Dish 8 14 1 11

Joliet Slammers 11 11 0 10

WP - Jace Vines (1-1)

LP - Andrew Click (0-1)

SV - Christian Tripp (1)

Today's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Zach Kirtley (2-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R)

