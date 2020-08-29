Binder's Strong Outing Leads NERDS Herd Past Tully Monsters 5-2

August 29, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The NERDS Herd defeated the Joliet Tully Monsters 5-2 in Saturday night's City of Champions Cup matchup. Scoring was rare in the contest as both teams' pitching staffs shut down the opposition for a majority of the game, but the NERDS Herd ultimately rode a few timely hits and a great outing by starting pitcher Jake Binder to the narrow victory.

Designated hitter Ryan Stacy delivered the longest hit of the night for the NERDS Herd. In the sixth inning, he hammered a solo shot to deep right field for his first City of Champions Cup home run. Stacy's batting average stood at an impressive .301 after Saturday's win.

Catcher James Free and first baseman Brylie Ware each provided a big knock in the NERDS Herd win. Free smashed an RBI double into the left-center field gap in the eighth inning, and Ware roped an RBI double of his own into left field in the second inning.

Left fielder Terence Doston and shortstop Hayden Cantrelle also contributed in the NERDS Herd win. Doston was 1-for-3 with an infield single, a walk and two runs scored. Cantrelle was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Right fielder Ashton Creal recorded the final RBI of the game for the NERDS Herd, plating Doston with a ninth-inning fielder's choice.

Binder pitched five strong innings for the NERDS Herd en route to his first City of Champions Cup win. The righthander allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five Tully Monsters.

Andrew Fernandez, Ian Krol and Kipp Rollings each delivered a scoreless inning out of the bullpen for the NERDS Herd. Krol struck out three in the seventh inning, and Rollings worked out of a jam in the eighth to strand two baserunners in scoring position. Bubby Rossman took over on the mound for the ninth and surrendered a run, but closed the game out afterwards without any more drama.

Designated hitter Caleb Ricca continued his standout summer for the Tully Monsters on Saturday, blasting a high fly ball just over the right field wall in the third inning for his second home run of the City of Champions Cup. Ricca's team-leading batting average stood at .352 after Saturday's loss.

Left fielder Michael Deeb enjoyed a productive day at the plate as well despite the Tully Monsters loss. Deeb was 3-for-4 with a ninth-inning double and two singles.

Second baseman Philip Caulfield recorded an RBI for the Tully Monsters in the ninth inning, lacing a single to left field to score Deeb.

Tyler Jones delivered a quality start for the Tully Monsters despite being saddled with the loss. He allowed three earned runs over six innings pitched. He struck out a season-high eight batters while surrendering five hits and one walk, but received little support from the Tully Monsters offense.

With Saturday's win, the fourth-place NERDS Herd improved to 7-15 in the City of Champions Cup. The second-place Tully Monsters fell to 12-10 with the loss. The NERDS Herd will play their next City of Champions Cup game on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. against the Joliet Slammers, while the Tully Monsters will take the field next Wednesday night against the NERDS Herd once again.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Tully Monsters 2 6 0 9

NERDS Herd 5 8 2 8

WP - Jake Binder (1-1)

LP - Tyler Jones (1-2)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Jake Binder (5 IP, W, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K)

