Kingsport Picks Up Hard Fought Win Over Sock Puppets

BURLINGTON, NC. - Despite a rain-soaked night around the Appalachian League on Saturday, the rain stayed away from Burlington Athletic Stadium as the Axmen took home the league's only completed game of the night, defeating Burlington by a score of 3-2.

Kingsport (17-18) snaps a two game skid, while Burlington's (21-14) streak is now five consecutive losses.

The first inning was certainly an intriguing one to say the least. Stealing home is a rare occurrence, let alone more than once in a game and let alone by both teams in one inning. As they have many times this year, Kingsport jumped on the board first as Payton Allen stole home. Burlington then answered in the bottom of the first as Kenny Mallory Jr. swiped home.

Burlington took their first lead in the second as Koby Kropf singled to open the inning followed by an Isaiah Barkett double. A wild pitch by Kingsport reliever Derek McCarley brought home Kropf giving Burlington the lead.

The following three innings were quiet with the bats for both teams struggling.

Kingsport then woke up in the sixth, picking up their first hit of the game on an Allen double. Allen then scored on a Mike Mancini walk to tie the game. Deniel Ortiz followed Allen to home plate a few pitches later on a wild pitch to reclaim the lead for Kingsport 3-2, where the game stayed for good.

The Burlington starter Ben Sieracki had a tremendous outing going five innings, allowing no hits, striking out eight Axmen and walking just two.

Kingsport relievers Maddox Burkitt and Owen Kovacs had great outings themselves as Burkitt gave up no hits and no runs, walking four and fanning four, securing his first win of the year. Owen Kovacs picked up the rare four inning save, striking out six of the fifteen batters he faced.

For Burlington, reliever Jacob Marx was hit with the loss, his first of the season.

Sunday is Seven-Inning Sunday for both teams with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

