Kingsport Axmen Name Rick Adair Manager for 2024 Season

KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen have announced that Rick Adair will be the Manager of the club for the 2024 season.

Adair comes from an extensive baseball background, including being drafted in the 3rd round of the 1979 Major League Baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners. The Western Carolina alum coached at the MLB level for the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, and most recently the Baltimore Orioles.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity," said Adair. "I have been retired for nine or ten years now, and I look forward to getting back into it, forming relationships, and hope to have an impact on these young men."

"We are thrilled to have Rick lead the charge this season for the Axmen," said Kingsport Axmen General Manager Caleb Mills. "He has a ton of coaching experience and will be a great leader for our team. I have enjoyed speaking with and getting to know Rick over the past couple of weeks and I am positive that the Kingsport community will love getting to know him as well. The Kingsport Axmen could not be more excited for the upcoming 2024 season with Rick at the helm."

The Axmen begin their 2024 home schedule June 7 against the Tri-State Coal Cats.

Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

