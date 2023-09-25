Kingfish Name Wirshing New Field Manager

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have announced the hiring of Aidan Wirshing as the team's new field manager for the upcoming 2024 season.

Wirshing is set to become the organization's fifth field manager in its 11-year history following three previous seasons in the Northwoods League with the Minnesota Mud Puppies (2023) and the Waterloo Bucks (2020, 2021).

The Mud Puppies were introduced in 2021 by the Northwoods League to function as a traveling only team with a smaller schedule. League Commissioner Ryan Voz is excited for what the future holds for Wirshing.

"I'm excited to hear that Aidan will be leading the Kingfish going forward on the field," Voz said. "He's proven to be a leader in the League and will have a long career in the game."

During the Kingfish off-season, Wirshing serves as the Baseball Director of Player Development for Davidson University at the Division 1 level.

"I am very grateful to the Kingfish staff for giving me this opportunity as Kenosha is one of the franchises in the Northwoods that I have followed closely," Wirshing said. "They do things the right way in how they treat the staff, players, coaches and fans. My hope is that the players foster great memories and even greater friendships. I greatly look forward to leading this group of young men for the summer - and in what better place to do it than in the beautiful town of Kenosha."

The organization is excited to add an up-and-coming manager with previous experience in the Northwoods League.

"Aidan comes highly recommended and we're excited to have him on board," said Managing Partner Bill Fanning. "His experience managing and coaching in the League plus his reputation as a quality person, will help instill a culture within the clubhouse that our organization is looking to achieve."

General Manager Ryne Goralski is also excited for the new addition and is confident in how Wirshing fits into the organization.

"We are extremely excited to have Aidan leading our team," Goralski said. "He fits our vision of how we want the Kenosha Kingfish to run and I have no doubt he will do a tremendous job."

Wirshing will aim to lead the Kingfish to their first Northwoods League title since 2015 when they take the field next summer.

