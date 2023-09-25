Eau Claire Express Alum Irving Lopez Debuts with the Cardinals

Rochester, Minn. - Eau Claire Express alum Irving Lopez made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Lopez is the 339th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Lopez, who played collegiately at Florida International University, played for the Express in 2015. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

In 2015 with the Express, Lopez played in 25 games and hit .232 with one home run, five doubles and five stolen bases. He scored 13 times and drove in 12.

Lopez started his professional career in 2017 with the Johnson City Cardinals of the Rookie Level Appalachian League. After 50 games he was sent to the State College Spikes of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. Between the two clubs he played in 51 games and hit .286 with five home runs, eight doubles and two triples. He stole six bases and drove in 28.

In 2018 Lopez started the season with the Peoria Chiefs of the Lo-A Midwest League. He played in 77 games with Peoria and then was promoted to the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Hi-A Florida State League. Over 110 games he hit .280 with six home runs, 26 doubles and 60 runs scored. He drove in 48 and stole two bases.

Lopez started the 2019 season with the Springfield Cardinals of the AA Texas League. He would play in 84 games in Springfield before being promoted to the Memphis Redbirds of the AAA Pacific Coast League. Between the two clubs he hit .262 in 105 games with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 63 runs scored.

In 2021 he once again started with Springfield and ended with Memphis. Lopez played in 80 games and hit .233 with three home runs, three triples and ten doubles.

Lopez started the 2022 season in Springfield again and then was promoted, after 49 games, back to Memphis. He played in a total of 75 games and hit .257 with 13 doubles and three home runs.

Prior to his call-up to the Cardinals, Lopez had once again split his time between Springfield and Memphis. Overall, he was hitting .260 with nine home runs, 17 doubles and 53 RBI. In his Major League debut against the San Diego Padres, Lopez started the game at third base and went 0 for 3 at the plate.

