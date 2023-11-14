Kingfish Introduce New Alternate Logo

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have announced an update to their branding as they introduce a new alternate logo.

The new logo, designed by Tony Horning, features a modern "K" in front of an anchor with a subtle baseball bat down the middle. This logo will replace the old alternate "K", "Anchor with bats", and "crown" alternates that have been used throughout the years. The primary and secondary logos featuring Elvis will continue to be the main representation of the team.

The updated branding will be eventually used on jersey sleeves and potentially alternate on-field hats. New merchandise for fans will also be available soon.

