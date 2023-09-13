Kingfish Announce the Installation of Artificial Turf at Historic Simmons Field

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have announced plans for the installation of artificial turf at Historic Simmons Field to be completed before the winter of 2023.

The $1.5 million renovation project, fully supported and funded by the City of Kenosha, is set to begin this month.

Managing Partner Bill Fanning is excited for the flexibility the new playing surface will provide.

"The new turf allows us to play more games, which helps UW-Parkside and the high school teams who play here in the spring," Fanning said. "A grass field needs time to recover from weather, but rain drains right off this turf."

In addition to the new playing surface, the Kingfish will be constructing new bullpens outside the field of play as well as resurfacing key group areas throughout the stadium.

General ManagerRyne Goralskiis excited for a fresh look to the stadium that can be used beyond just the needs of the Kingfish organization.

"The new playing surface will ensure that Historic Simmons Field will continue to be home to premier baseball, including UW-Parkside, local high schools, and of course the Kenosha Kingfish," Goralski said. "We see this as a huge asset for the community and city of Kenosha."

All of the new renovations are on schedule to be finished before the Kingfish take the field for their 11th season in the summer of 2024.

