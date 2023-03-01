Kind of a Pig Deal: Cannon Ballers to Change Team Name

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - In conjunction with today being "National Pig Day," the Cannon Ballers revealed a change from their iconic name to one that pays homage to North Carolina barbecue. The team will officially become the Kannapolis Q's for their three-game, weekend series beginning Friday, May 5.

Introduced this afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Q's moniker is not only a reference to the iconic food item, but also represents the curly shape of a pig's tail. The brand also pays tribute to the annual Jiggy with the Piggy festival, which is one of the southeast's Top 20 Festivals and will be taking place in downtown Kannapolis the same weekend that the team will be playing under their new alternate identity.

Complete with a full set of logos, the team has "cooked" up specialty uniforms that will be worn by players and coaches as they take the field May 5 - May 7. The uniforms start with a black ballcap that features a smiling pig mascot, along with a visor, eyelets and button that all utilize the color kelly green, which is a fan-favorite amongst Kannapolis residents. Completing the uniform is a black jersey with the Q's symbol on the front, and numbers on the back shaded with a "pig-ment" of light pink color.

"We're fired up because we believe the Q's brand is smoked to pork-fection," exclaimed Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward. "Our organization takes pride in having fun and we feel this is the perfect way to celebrate the significance of barbecue in our region and our city's renowned Jiggy with the Piggy Festival."

A limited quantity of Kannapolis Q's merchandise is now available for purchase via the Cannon Ballers website and in-person at the Cannon City Supply Company team store located within Atrium Health Ballpark. While supplies last, the team has also launched an online presale for the authentic New Era cap that will be worn by the players this May. More information on exclusive Q's merchandise can be found be visiting kcballers.milbstore.com.

Outside of Atrium Health Ballpark, the smells and tastes of barbeque will surely fill downtown Kannapolis during the coinciding Jiggy with the Piggy festival. Hosted by the City of Kannapolis and sponsored by the Rowan CVB, Jiggy with the Piggy is in its ninth year and will be taking place from May 4 - May 7. The festival features music, family fun, artisans, a 5K and over 50 teams from across the nation vying for top honors in a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned BBQ competition. For more information on the festival, exclusive souvenirs and all the great Jiggy fun visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

