Kickers Continue Road Stretch against AC Boise in Midweek Matchup

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers will play their second of three consecutive road games this week as they face AC Boise on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. EST at Athletic Boise Soccer Club Stadium. The USL League One action will be broadcast on Golazo Network with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers dropped their meeting against Loudoun United FC on Saturday, June 6, 2-0.

The match marked Richmond's 15th of the season and third in Prinx Tires USL Cup competition.

With the result, Richmond now holds a 1-2-0 record all-time against Loudoun United FC.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 0-0-1 record all-time against AC Boise.

The two clubs last faced each other on May 30, 2026, in USL League One action with the contest ending in a 2-2 draw at City Stadium.

Austin Amer was responsible for the Kickers' first goal of the evening, finding the back of the net off a loose ball in the 22nd minute.

Lucca Dourado extended the Kickers' lead in the second half, receiving a pass from teammate Tarik Pannholzer and converting in the 52nd minute.

Two late second-half goals from the visiting side resulted in the 2-2 finish.

Numbers to Know

8: The Kickers have had eight different goals scorers across their last eight matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 52 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

10: Wednesday will marks Richmond's 10th USL1 regular season game of the season and sixth on the road.

11: Wednesday's road matchup against AC Boise will be the second time the teams have faced off in 11 days.

16: Saturday will mark Richmond's 16th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond will wrap up their three-game road stretch when they face Corpus Christi FC in USL League One action on Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 9, 2026

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