Kibler Represents Lakeshore at NWL All-Star Game

July 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato, MN - Chinooks catcher, Dominic Kibler, represented the team at the Northwoods League All-Star Game Tuesday night. The Mankato Moondogs hosted the annual mid-summer classic.

Heading into the All-Star Game, Kibler appeared in 36 games for the Chinooks. He currently batting .284 with 31 hits, 24 runs, 2 home runs, and 17 RBI's. He also has an OPS of .934.

The New Berlin native made his All-Star Game debut in the bottom of the 7th inning replacing Brock Leitgeb of the Kalamazoo Growlers. Kibler had difficulty at first getting on the same page with Rockford's Maddox Mihalakis as Kibler overthrew Mihalakis which lead to an error. In the bottom of the 8th, Kibler executed a good throw down the third base line to Mihalakis but was unable to apply the tag.

The Kent State product would come to the plate for his only at bat of the evening in the top of the 9th against Mankato's Grant Garza. Garza got Kibler to groundout to short for out number one of the inning.

The Great Lakes division claimed victory over the Great Plains division with a final score of 9-2. Max Galvin of the Wausau Woodchucks was named the NWL Star of Stars just one night after he was the home run derby individual champion.

Dominic Kibler and the Lakeshore Chinooks get back to action for the final weeks of the season starting Thursday, July 25th at Moonlight Graham. The Chinooks take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Thursday and Friday for back to back double headers with game 1 at 4:05pm and game 2 at 6:35pm. The homestand continues on Saturday against Kokomo at 6:35pm and wrapping up against the Jackrabbits on Sunday at 1:05pm.

