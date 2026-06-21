Kian Schaffer-Baker Dances His Way into the End Zone
Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Kian Schaffer-Baker shakes and bakes his way into the end zone on an insane 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026
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