Keys to Partner with Toys for Tots

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are partnering with the Toys for Tots Program again in 2022. Starting on November 10th, the Keys will be collecting new and unwrapped toys which will then be handed out to less fortunate children on Christmas Day. This year's Toys for Tots Drive runs through Saturday, December 10th.

"Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas and that's why we are excited to continue our partnership with Toys for Tots," said Frederick Keys Director of Marketing Branden McGee. "Last year's support from our fans and community members was awesome and we are excited to help out local children again in 2022."

One of Frederick County's top donation destinations, Nymeo Field will be open for drop off from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To drop of a toy(s) fans should visit the main office (adjacent to the main stadium gates). Anyone who makes a contribution will receive a Keys hat and a pair of tickets to a game in 2023. Prize packs are awarded one per person.

Fans will also be able to bring toys to the Keys Holiday Event on Sunday, December 11th which runs from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. This event will include a chance to meet Keyote, Holiday Themed Games and much more. Further details about this event will be announced at a later date.

In 2021, 18,050 toys were distributed to children across Frederick County, supporting over 2,100 children. Toys for Tots began in 1947, while there are more than 150 Marine reserve sites as well as more than 800 local Toys for Tots programs across the country.

A link to the entire schedule for the Keys 2023 season is available here. Fireworks dates and a full Keys promotional schedule for 2023 will be announced at a later date. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest team news and for ticket information fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

For more information on the Frederick Keys, please contact Branden McGee at bmcgee@frederickkeys.com.

