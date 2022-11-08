Keys Open Ticket Plans for Renewal

November 8, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - In advance of the 2023 season, the Frederick Keys announce the opening of Ticket Plan Renewals. All Keys Plan Holders will have the opportunity to renew and secure their current seats by November 24th. Public sales will open on Monday, November 28th for all Keys ticket plans.

Keys Season Ticket Plans start at $90 a month. All full-season plan holders will receive a Personalized Keys Jersey (one per account). Other benefits include:

- Invitation to our Opening Night VIP Event

- A First Pitch Opportunity (one per account)

- Keys Team Autographed ball (one per account)

- Invitation to Special Ticket Holder Batting Practice and Picnic

- Flexible Exchange Policy - exchange any unused game ticket for equal or lesser valued admission to another game, so you never have a wasted ticket

- One Time 15% discount in the Keys Official Team Store

The Keys also offer a Fireworks Plan that includes reserved seats for all Fireworks Home Games (All Fridays, All Saturdays and Monday, July 3rd - 15 games in total) starting at just $150.

In addition, the Keys offer a 7-game plan for All Friday or All Saturday home games starting at $77.

Flex Packs remain a great option, starting at $90, and include 10 undated vouchers that can be exchanged for tickets to any Keys home game in 2023.

All ticket plan details can be viewed at frederickkeys.com. Fans wishing to get more information on Full-Season and Mini-Plans are asked to contact the Keys at (301)-815-9900.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from November 8, 2022

Keys Open Ticket Plans for Renewal - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.