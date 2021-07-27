Keys Fall in Series Opener to Black Bears, Patrick Pridgen Pitches First Complete Game

July 27, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys lost to the West Virginia Black Bears in a 7 inning game on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. West Virginia's starting pitcher Patrick Pridgen pitched a complete game for the Black Bears, allowing just three hits.

The first hit for the Keys came in the 2nd inning. Jorel Ortega was the leadoff man and was hit by a pitch, one of three hit batters in the game by Pridgen. Ortega came around to score on a single by Gregory Ozuna to take a 1-0 lead.

Keys starter Evan Taylor left the game after two innings of work. He stranded the bases loaded in both innings allowing three hits.

West Virginia tagged Role Garcia for two runs in the 4th inning as the right hander made his Keys debut. Eric Santiago scored the tying run on a single by Jesse Pierce. The Black Bears took a 2-1 lead as Christian Lucio singled as well. Garcia struck out the side in his second inning of work.

West Virginia was again active in the 6th inning as the Black Bears scored three runs. Brayan Garcia began the inning and allowed a lead off triple to Lucio. Lucio came home to score on a wild pitch with a close play at home plate. Andrew Miller knocked in two runs as he doubled off of LJ Diaz with two outs. The Black Bears stole a season high six bases against the Keys.

The Keys a six game homestand on Wednesday for the middle of three games against West Virginia. Single game tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at jmichalski@Frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 27, 2021

Keys Fall in Series Opener to Black Bears, Patrick Pridgen Pitches First Complete Game - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.