Keys Fall in Series Opener to Black Bears on the Road

August 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Granville, WV - The Frederick Keys dropped the series opener to the West Virginia Black Bears on the road Friday night, falling by a score of 8-5 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Despite the Keys cutting a four-run deficit to one in the top of the seventh, the Black Bears used a two-run bottom of the seventh to pull away from Frederick, who saw its three-game winning streak come to an end as a result.

No team scored in the first or second inning Friday night as it was Ga'Von Wray (Georgia Southern) who got himself a 1-2-3 bottom of the second inning to keep it a scoreless ballgame through the first two innings in Granville.

The Black Bears struck first in the bottom of the third courtesy of an RBI double, handing the home team the 1-0 advantage going into the fourth in the series opener.

After both teams went scoreless in the fourth, Darryl Buggs (UAB) tied the game up on an RBI triple, evening up the score at one all through the first half of the ballgame Friday night.

In the bottom of the fifth however, a two-run RBI single for the Black Bears gave them the lead right back, as the two-run base knock made it a 3-1 game entering the sixth at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Two more runs came home in the bottom of the sixth on another two-RBI single, extending the lead to four at 5-1 going into the seventh, with the Keys looking for a late rally on the road.

The Keys got three runs in the top of the seventh off a two-RBI single from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) and an RBI single from Mike Campagna (San Francisco) cutting the deficit to one through six and a half innings.

West Virginia added two more runs in the bottom of the frame on an error and another RBI single, increasing their advantage back up to three heading into the eighth in West Virginia.

Following an eighth inning in which the Black Bears added one more run on a sacrifice fly, the Keys added one in the ninth on an error by West Virginia, but a strikeout ended the game with the Black Bears winning 8-5 Friday night.

The Keys face off against the Black Bears for the second time in as many days Saturday night, with first pitch from Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark set for 7 p.m.

