Keys Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys announced their promotional schedule for the 2024 MLB Draft League season. With a variety of giveaways, celebrity appearances, fireworks show, and more throughout the season, fans will be provided with plenty of fun to accompany the action on the diamond all summer at Nymeo Field.

Keys games will play host to a variety of special guests throughout the 2024 season. The Keys are excited to bring back Hockey Day with the Washington Capitals on July 12 and will host the Capitals Street Team. Wrestling Night featuring WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling star Jeff Jarrett on July 26 headlines the celebrity appearances at Keys games throughout the summer.

The Keys will also wear four specialty jerseys throughout the season, all of which will be auctioned off to benefit great causes. Fans of the iconic film series are encouraged to join us for Star Wars Night on June 15 when the Keys will wear Ahsoka themed jerseys which will be auctioned off to benefit Sophie and Madigan's Playground. On Hockey Day the Keys will don Capitals inspired hockey style jerseys which will benefit the National Foundation for Cancer Research. The Keys will also wear special jerseys for Cancer Awareness Night with an auction to benefit American Cancer Society on August 3. The final jersey auction will take place on August 30 for the annual Art at the Park event, with an auction to benefit Frederick Arts Council. Fans will also be able to bid on autographed baseballs designed by Keys coaches and players.

In addition to specialty jerseys, the Keys will also wear special camouflage hats on August 9 that will be auctioned off to benefit Platoon 22.

On Friday, June 21 we will be celebrating Keyote's Birthday with special guests. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Keys' Jonah Heim bobblehead presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union. Heim is coming off a Gold Glove season and World Series Championship with the Texas Rangers. He played 88 games with the Frederick Keys during the 2016 season. Following Keyote's birthday bash and the game we will have fireworks presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union.

On Saturday, July 13 we will host our annual Scout Night presented by Wegmans. All scouts are welcome and after attending the game we will host a scout sleepover complete with post-game fireworks presented by Wegmans, a movie and camping in the outfield. Every scout sleeping over will receive a Keys patch for participating.

Two of the world's greatest inventions, baseball and water parks, will combine on July 31 for Super Splash Day which will feature an oversized Slip N' Slide and the Big Kahuna Slide.

The fan favorite Candy Drop will also make a return on August 4, where a helicopter will drop candy onto the outfield after the game for all kids to participate.

Keys games will also feature 15 firework shows throughout the summer with shows after every Friday and Saturday Keys home games. This includes seven Super Shows after Saturday games. The Keys will also feature our biggest show of the year, the Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3 in celebration of Independence Day. The last fireworks show of the season will be on Sunday, September 1 which is also Fan Appreciation Night.

Taphouse Tuesdays and Wag Wednesdays are two new weekly promotions for the 2024 season. Every Tuesday will be a Taphouse Tuesday featuring a local craft brewery with specials available at the 4 Â½ Innings Taphouse. Every non-firework Wednesday will be a Wag Wednesday, starting with our annual Bark in the Park presented by Dogtopia on June 12. Every Wednesday except for July 3rd you can bring your four-legged family with you to Keys games.

Every Sunday will again be Sunday Funday, presented by Goodwill industries of Monocacy Valley. Families are welcomed to have a game of catch on the field during the first half hour after gates open.

Fans will also have an opportunity to meet Keys players and coaches on June 23 and August 4 during our pre-game Meet the Team events.

Single Game tickets will go on sale both online and at the box office on Friday, April 26 at 10 am with special discounts all day (see schedule below).

Friday, April 26, 2024

10 AM - 11 AM: 35% savings on single gameday ticket pricing and all fans purchasing in-person at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will receive a Keys mystery bobblehead

11 AM - 1 PM: 20% savings on single gameday ticket pricing

1 PM - 3 PM: 15% savings on single gameday ticket pricing

3 PM - 5 PM: 10% savings on single gameday ticket pricing

5 PM - 12 AM: 5% savings on single gameday ticket pricing - Online Only

The Keys Team Store will be open from 10 AM - 4 PM and all fans who purchase single game tickets will receive 10% savings on their purchase.

To view our full promotional schedule, fans can head to the Keys website. We are anticipating making additional promotional announcements in the future. Please note, that all Keys promotions are subject to change at any time throughout the 2024 season.

Full Promotional Schedule

The Keys will open their 2024 season on June 4 at West Virginia, and will open their home schedule on June 11 at Nymeo Field.

June 2024

June 11: Opening Night, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by United Service Specialists

June 12: Bark in the Park presented by Dogtopia, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by United Service Specialists

June 13: Senior Day presented by Frederick County Department of Aging and Independence, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by United Service Specialists

June 14: Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Fireworks presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by United Service Specialists

June 15: Star Wars Night with Jersey Auction for Sophie and Madigan's Playground, Fireworks Super Show, Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by United Service Specialists

June 16: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Father's Day, Knock Tobacco Out of the Park Day presented by Frederick County Health Department, Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by United Service Specialists

June 20: Night Out at the Keys presented by The Frederick Center

June 21: Keyote's Birthday, Fireworks presented by Nymeo, Jonah Heim Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Nymeo, Report Card Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

June 22: Fireworks Super Show, Report Card Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Pre-game Frederick Fire vs Loudon County Fire Softball Game

June 23: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Meet the Team, Pre-game Yoga in the Outfield

July 2024

July 3: Independence Day, Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Magic Mountain Chimney Sweeps

July 11: Intern Takeover

July 12: Hockey Night with the Washington Capitals, Hockey themed baseball jersey auction benefitting National Foundation for Cancer Research, Fireworks

July 13: Scout Night presented by Wegmans, Fireworks Super Show presented by Wegmans

July 26: Wrestling Night featuring WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett, Fireworks

July 27: Christmas in July, Reusable Shopping Bag Giveaway presented by the Common Market, Fireworks Super Show

July 28: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Summer Reading Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

August 2024

August 3: Cancer Awareness Night with Jersey Auction benefitting the American Cancer Society, Fireworks presented by Community Radiology Associates

August 4: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Post-game Candy Drop via helicopter

August 9: Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley Donation Drive, Camouflage On-Field Hat Auction to benefit Platoon 22, Fireworks presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley

August 10: Faith Night with pre-game Concert featuring the Waterboyz for Jesus, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Child Evangelism Fellowship, Fireworks Super Show

August 11: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Summer Reading Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Pre-Game Yoga in the Outfield

August 13: Educator's Day presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

August 20: Peanut Free Night

August 21: Senior Day presented by MMI

August 22: Ft. Detrick Night presented by EN-Net Services

August 30: Art in the Park with Jersey Auction to benefit the Frederick Arts Council, Fireworks presented by IBEW-24

August 31: Annual Guns vs Hoses Pre-Game Softball Game, Fireworks Super Show

September 2024

September 1: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Fan Appreciation Night, Fireworks

September 2: Labor Day

Buy Tickets and Learn More

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2024 season by calling 301-815-9900.

