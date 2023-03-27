Kevin Sussman Will be at Canal Park and Not the Comic Bookstore on August 19 for Kevin Sussman VIP Package

(AKRON, OHIO) March 27, 2023- Kevin Sussman, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Stuart Bloom in "The Big Bang Theory," will be at Canal Park Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Sussman that includes a picnic and guaranteed Kevin Sussman bobblehead presented by Summa Health.

Tickets for Kevin Sussman VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

Aug. 19 game ticket located in the Cutwater Tiki Terrace

Guaranteed Kevin Sussman bobblehead presented by Summa Health

Meet and greet with Kevin Sussman

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

"We are excited to welcome Kevin Sussman, a.k.a. Stuart Bloom, to Akron," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It is going to be a real treat to have a member of one the most popular sitcoms at Canal Park. We are also very excited that Kevin will be here on STEM night to help us celebrate science."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the coupon code STUART).

