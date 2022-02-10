Kevin Mahoney Named Johnson City Doughboys Manager

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys announce Kevin Mahoney as the manager for their 2022 season. Mahoney sports more than 14 years of playing and coaching experience at the collegiate and professional level.

"It is an honor to be named the manager of the Johnson City Doughboys for the 2022 Appalachian League season," said Mahoney. "I value the goals of the Appalachian League greatly, and am very thankful to Boyd Sports for giving me the opportunity to represent Johnson City. I am very excited to work alongside such a wonderful team of people at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. I look forward to an amazing season ahead, providing the Johnson City fans with a summer of great memories while watching the Doughboys players develop and compete for a championship!"

The Miller Place, N.Y., native was a standout player for Canisius College, earning an All-MAAC selection twice, and was named 2009 MAAC Player of the Year. Correspondingly he was 2008 Coastal Plain League Offensive Player of the Year, representing the Forest City Owls.

Mahoney was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft by the New York Yankees. He played for six seasons in the Minor Leagues, climbing up the ranks in the Yankees farm system. He was a 2012 Eastern League All-Star and 2013 Eastern League Champion, playing for the Trenton Thunder.

After retiring in 2014, Mahoney has since been a coach in the Yankees organization for seven years.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the Doughboys and Johnson City this summer," said Johnson City Doughboys general manager Kiva Fuller. "With Kevin's experience in a summer collegiate league as a team player, he already has an advantage. Kevin's experience playing and coaching at the professional level will have not only a positive impact on the field, but in our community as well."

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season June 2 at inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Elizabethton River Riders.

