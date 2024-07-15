Kess Elmore Joins Brooklyn FC as an Attacking Midfielder

July 15, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed attacking midfielder Kess Elmore ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. A Liverpool native and UConn graduate, Elmore returns to US soccer after playing in France and the UK.

"Kess is yet another incredible player joining Brooklyn FC," said CEO Max Mansfield. "Her international background with Liverpool Ladies FC and the Northern Ireland national team, and her remarkable potential on the field, make her a great addition to the team."

Previously, Elmore was an attacker for Saint-Etienne, and she quickly became a valuable asset. She also played for Liverpool Ladies FC, where she was a four-time Player of the Year and won the Youth Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) in 2014. Additionally, she was a member of the U20 England National Team.

"I am incredibly excited to join Brooklyn FC and be part of a movement that elevates women's professional soccer in the US from the beginning," said Elmore. "The East Coast holds a special place in my heart, and I'm grateful to be back. I can't wait to connect with the Brooklyn community and get to work!"

