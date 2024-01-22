Kentucky State & Albany State to Play in the Chattanooga HBCU Classic at AT&T Field

January 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts, Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., and Brewer Media are excited to host the Chattanooga HBCU Classic at AT&T Field on Sunday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. This one-day event features a 9-inning baseball game between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Kentucky State Thorobreds and the Albany State Golden Rams. Gates for the event will open at noon.

"We are excited to welcome Kentucky St. and Albany St. to the Scenic City," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "This is an incredible opportunity to connect with our community and highlight our local RBI players who have gone on to realize their dream and play collegiately."

Tickets for the Chattanooga HBCU Classic are digital and on-sale now on Lookouts.com. All adult tickets are general admission and just $10. General admission tickets for kids (12 and under), seniors (55 and over) and all active and retired Military are $7. AT&T Field is a cashless facility.

"We are excited that Chattanooga is serving as the neutral site for this matchup," says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports Officer. "This presents us with the opportunity to strengthen our community resume for future collegiate baseball projects."

Before the game, a pre-game ceremony will be held recognizing Chattanooga's RBI Program and the local players appearing in the game. After the ceremony, former Chicago Cubs bullpen coach and 2016 World Series Champion, Lester Strode will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Strode is an alumnus of Kentucky State and was inducted into the Kentucky State Thorobreds Hall of Fame in 2017.

The RBI program, the exclusive Chattanooga affiliate of Major League Baseball's (MLB) Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) initiative, is a sports based youth outreach program designed by MLB to increase interest and participation in baseball and softball, promote greater inclusion of youth with diverse backgrounds, encourage academic achievement, and teach the value of teamwork.

"We are honored to team up with the Chattanooga Lookouts and Chattanooga Sports to bring such an impactful event to the community. We invite everyone to come out and share in the excitement, and help celebrate programs like RBI, which make a significant impact on young men's lives," said Keith Landecker, Operations Director and On-air Personality of Brewer Media Group.

The Chattanooga Lookouts 2024 season is right around the corner. Single game tickets for the upcoming season go on-sale Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. For more information call 423-267-2208. The Lookouts Team Store is also open for business, Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.