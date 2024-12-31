Kempes Tekiela to Stay with One Knoxville for 2025

December 31, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Kempes Tekiela is staying with One Knoxville for the 2025 season. This will be Kempes' 2nd season with One Knox, as he looks to build on a successful 2024 campaign.

"I just love to play for this club," said Kempes, "I hope to score more goals than last season to help the team to win the league and the playoffs because this team deserves it"

Kempes led One Knox with 13 goals in 28 appearances last season, and on August 28, 2024, overtook Stephen Afrifa to become the all-time leading goal scorer in One Knoxville history. Tekiela also scored the first professional playoff goal in One Knox history on a penalty kick against Greenville at the end of last season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 31, 2024

Kempes Tekiela to Stay with One Knoxville for 2025 - One Knoxville SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.