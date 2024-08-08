Kelly Returns to the Star City

August 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that Jacob Kelly has signed a contract to return to Roanoke for the 2024-2025 season.

The left-handed forward first appeared on Roanoke's roster last year for the 2023-2024 season. Prior to his time in Roanoke, Kelly played for the Columbus RiverDragons (FPHL.)

Kelly had a solid first year in the SPHL with 18 goals and 13 assists in 40 regular season games played with an eleven plus-minus rating. In the postseason, Kelly netted three goals and three assists for a total of six points in six games.

"Kelly really found his game during the second half of last season," noted Head Coach Dan Bremner, "He started playing more physically and found himself in a scoring position much more often. We'll be looking for Kelly to continue his progress and think he can be a top contributor for us this year."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 8, 2024

Kelly Returns to the Star City - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.