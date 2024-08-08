Ice Bears Re-Sign Forward Osik

August 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Derek Osik to the team's training camp roster. The 2024-25 season will be Osik's second in Knoxville after appearing in 41 games for the Ice Bears last season.

"I'm incredibly grateful to play another season for the best organization in the SPHL," said Osik. "With the unwavering support of my friends, family, teammates and the amazing fans in Knoxville, I'm more determined than ever to uphold and exceed the Ice Bears hockey standard. We're coming back with a vengeance this season."

Osik scored 13 goals and added 12 assists for Knoxville last season. He notched his first career hat-trick at home against Fayetteville on Mar. 15. He spent his first full pro season with Evansville in 2022-23, appearing in 21 games for the Thunderbolts and also played 11 games for the Worcester Railers in the ECHL.

"Derek is a player who is more than capable of being a top forward at this level," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. He's been through a lot in his career, but has always continued to trust the process. I'm really excited to see what he can do for us this coming season."

Osik spent two seasons at NCAA Division I UMass-Lowell before wrapping up his college career at Long Island University. He has 46 points in 70 career SPHL games.

During his junior career, Osik played for the South Shore Kings in the NCDC in 2017-18 while Gurskis was the team's head coach and general manager. Under Gurskis that season, Osik totaled 20 goals and 56 points in 50 games.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, October. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

