Kelly Cup Championship Celebration Monday

June 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release


Join us tomorrow for the Kelly Cup Championship Celebration Party!

This is event is open to the public and will feature a special performance from the Ben Allen Band, food, drinks, bounce houses, and photos with the Kelly Cup!

The party goes from 6-9! See you there!

