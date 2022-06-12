Kelly Cup Championship Celebration Monday
June 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
Join us tomorrow for the Kelly Cup Championship Celebration Party!
This is event is open to the public and will feature a special performance from the Ben Allen Band, food, drinks, bounce houses, and photos with the Kelly Cup!
The party goes from 6-9! See you there!
Check out the Florida Everblades Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 12, 2022
- Kelly Cup Championship Celebration Monday - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Kelly Cup Championship Celebration Monday
- Everblades Explode Early to Win 2022 Kelly Cup
- Everblades Could Clinch Kelly Cup Saturday
- Heroics from Kaelble and Pendenza Lift Everblades to OT Victory and 3-1 Finals Lead
- Everblades Carry 2-1 Lead into Game Four of Kelly Cup Finals