Honey Badgers Continue Winning Run against Growlers with 80-68 Win

The Hamilton Honey Badgers (6-1) continued their winning streak with an 80-68 road win over the Newfoundland Growlers (0-5). It marked Hamilton's first-ever win over the Growlers as they keep top spot in the CEBL standings. The Growlers are still searching for their first win.

Hamilton overcame an early deficit with a strong showing in the second and third quarters, outscoring Newfoundland 41-26. The home team made a fourth-quarter run but it wasn't enough as Hamilton won its fifth straight game.

Similar to their previous game, the Growlers got off to a good start with two early threes by Mason Bourcier and Jahvon Blair. Blair continued scoring as he stole the ball and finished in transition to put Newfoundland up 15-13. Koby McEwen and Michael Okafor led the scoring early on for Hamilton.

The teams traded baskets in a high-scoring first quarter as both teams shot over 50 per cent from the field. The Growlers led 24-21 after 10 minutes. Hamilton's Kyle Johnson made his impact as he hit two threes and scored six points down low to help Hamilton push ahead 36-27.

Shaquille Keith was aggressive in getting to the basket. Keith scored a layup, sank free throws and hit a jumper to cut Hamilton's lead to 38-35. The visitors held Brandon Sampson to six points in the first half as they led 47-35.

Caleb Agada nailed a three early in the third quarter as Hamilton increased their lead to 52-37. Forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. established his presence with his scoring down low, rebounding and rim protection.

The Growlers went on an 8-2 run to end the third quarter down 62-50 as Khalil Whitney threw down a dunk. In the fourth quarter, Keith hit a three while Sampson added a dunk in transition as Hamilton called timeout.

Newfoundland continued their comeback attempt with points by Sampson and Blair to cut the deficit to 66-61. They trailed 71-65 heading into the Elam Ending after Sampson scored an alley-oop dunk.

Blair started Elam time with a three-pointer. However, Hamilton responded with nine straight points to clinch the victory, including two game-winning free throws by Agada.

The Honey Badgers outshot the Growlers from the field (49 to 40 per cent) and from three (39 to 34 per cent). They also had more rebounds (39-33) and assists (21-19). It was a balanced effort from Hamilton with McEwen leading in points (17), Agada in assists (nine) and Zane Waterman in rebounds (five).

"For me, I wanted to come in and give guys a spark," Johnson said. "I want to lead by example so I just try to come in, give a spark, help the team get a boost."

Johnson credited the team's defence and depth as their strengths. "We've got a lot of young, hungry guys that want to play defence. We get after it," he noted. "On the offence, we have so many weapons."

Newfoundland's offence was led by Keith (21 points, six rebounds, five assists), Sampson (14 points) and Blair (15 points, three assists). Whitney and Jermel Kennedy each added five points off the bench.

"We're showing glimpses of great stuff but it's just putting together a whole 40-minute game," Keith said. He added the team's shown "great spirits of defensive effort and transition play" in the past few games. Keith said the team stuck to their defensive principles in their fourth quarter comeback attempt.

The Growlers will start a five game road stretch starting with a game against the Guelph Nighthawks on June 14. The Honey Badgers' next game is at home against the Growlers on June 16.

