Keesler Air Force Base to Host Softball Game and Home Run Derby at MGM Park

December 2, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Keesler Air Force Base, in conjunction with the Biloxi Shuckers and the City of Biloxi, will host their Chiefs vs. Colonels softball game at MGM Park on Friday, December 3 at 2:00 pm. The game features members of the command at Keesler Air Force Base and is just a part of the festivities for the day.

Gates open at 12:15 pm for the event and admission is free to the public. Seating will be general admission on a first come, first served basis.

Keesler Air Force Base and the Biloxi Shuckers will also be collecting canned food at the gate to donate to Back Bay Mission. The full schedule for the day can be found below.

12:15 pm - North Gate opens

12:30 pm - Home Run Derby

1:30 pm - Official announcement of Keesler's Chief Master Sergeant Selection; the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force.

2:00 pm - Chiefs vs. Colonels softball game begins

Concessions stands will be open during the event for fans to purchase food and beverages. Additionally, Waitr will be on hand for the game with mobile ordering available for fans inside of the stadium. Fans can purchase food from the concession stand through the Waitr app and will receive a notification when their order is ready for pick up at the concession stand.

The 2022 Biloxi Shuckers schedule has been announced and Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 271-3486.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from December 2, 2021

Keesler Air Force Base to Host Softball Game and Home Run Derby at MGM Park - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.