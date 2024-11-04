Keaton Anthony Named Rawlings Gold Glove Winner

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws first baseman Keaton Anthony was named a Rawlings Gold Gove Award winner, selected as the best defensive first baseman in all of Minor League Baseball this season.

He joins Cord Sandberg (2015), Aaron Altherr (2015), and Daniel Brito (2018) as BlueClaws to be recognized as a Gold Glove Award winner.

A release from Minor League Baseball appears below.

--

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for defensive excellence.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2025 season.

"Rawlings is pleased to recognize this year's group of Gold Glove Award winners and we look forward to following their careers as they climb the ladder to Major League Baseball," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "We are thankful for our longstanding partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to annually recognize the "Finest In The Field."

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, it is my honor to congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding defensive seasons," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor

League Operations and Development. "These nine prospects stood out among their peers and have earned the distinction that comes with being selected for this prestigious award."

Phillies first baseman Keaton Anthony recorded 593 total chances in 87 games for Single-A Clearwater, High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading, posting 549 putouts and 42 assists for a .997 fielding percentage. Anthony, 23, was signed by Philadelphia as a free agent out of the University of Iowa on July 18, 2023.

Mariners second baseman Brock Rodden handled 359 total chances and had a hand in 44 double plays in 88 games for High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, posting a .978 fielding percentage. Rodden, 24, was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wichita State University.

Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros played in 116 games at the hot corner for High-A Spokane and handled 337 total chances with 211 assists for a .970 fielding percentage. Karros, 22, was selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of UCLA.

Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt handled 338 total chances, helped turn 51 double plays and finished with 203 assists in 87 games for Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin, posting a .976 fielding percentage. Pratt, 20, was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Magnolia Heights High School in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Orioles outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. recorded 273 putouts and nine outfield assists in 106 games between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie, posting a .993 fielding percentage. Bradfield, 22, was selected by Baltimore in the first round (17th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews recorded 244 putouts and five outfield assists in 96 games for Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester, posting a .996 fielding percentage. Crews, 22, was selected by Washington in the first round (second overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Blue Jays outfielder Dasan Brown recorded 226 putouts and six outfield assists in 100 games for High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire, posting a .996 fielding percentage. Brown, 23, was selected by Toronto in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Abbey Park High School in Oakville, Ontario.

Marlins catcher Joe Mack handled 753 total chances and recorded 704 putouts and 48 assists in 79 games for High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. In his 688.1 innings behind the plate, he threw out 33 of 96 runners attempting to steal and posted a .999 fielding percentage as he made one error. Mack, 21, was selected by Miami in Competitive Balance Round A (31st overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Williamsville East High School in Williamsville, New York.

Royals left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato handled 18 chances without an error in 101.2 innings over 22 games for High-A Quad Cities. Mozzicato, 21, was selected by Kansas City in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut.

