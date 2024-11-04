Keaton Anthony Named Minor League Baseball Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner

November 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Minor League Baseball, along with Rawlings Sporting Good Company, announced on Monday that Keaton Anthony was named a recipient of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the best defensive first baseman in Minor League Baseball for the 2024 season.

Anthony, 23, split the season between three levels in the Phillies organization. He began the season with Clearwater (A) and appeared in 44 games before being promoted to Jersey Shore (A+) on June 25, where he appeared in 53 games. Anthony was promoted to Reading (AA) on September 6 and played his final six games of the season with the Fightin Phils.

In total, Anthony appeared in 87 games at first base across the three levels and posted a .997 fielding percentage. He committed just two errors in 593 total chances over 753.2 innings defensively. Over four games at first base with the Fightin Phils, Anthony did not commit any errors in 28 total chances and 34 innings played defensively.

Anthony began his professional career with the Phillies in 2023, appearing in 14 games between two levels. He appeared in nine games with the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and five contests with Clearwater. The Phillies signed Anthony as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of the University of Iowa. He played for the Hawkeyes from 2021-23, collecting All-Big Ten honors in both 2022 and '23.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2025 season.

