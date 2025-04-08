Kats Offer Internship Opportunities

April 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







Intern with us!

Are you passionate about sports, entertainment, and community engagement? Do you want to gain hands-on experience with a professional sports organization? The Nashville Kats are offering exciting internship opportunities in several key departments. This is your chance to dive into the world of arena football, game day operations, and community outreach while building your resume and making valuable industry connections.

Internship Departments:

1. Media Operations

Gain experience in the fast-paced world of media and communications! As an intern in Media Operations, you'll assist with social media content, public relations, digital marketing strategies, and content creation. Learn how to manage the team's online presence and build brand awareness through media platforms. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to break into sports marketing or media relations.

2. Game Day Operations

Be part of the action on game day! Interns in Game Day Operations will be involved in coordinating various game day activities, working closely with our staff and volunteers to ensure everything runs smoothly. Whether it's assisting with production, managing logistics, or helping with fan engagement, you'll get hands-on experience in one of the most exciting parts of the sports industry.

3. Community Relations

Work directly with our Community Relations team to support the Nashville Kats' outreach efforts. You'll help coordinate community events, assist with nonprofit initiatives, and promote engagement with local schools, youth leagues, and other community partners. This is a perfect opportunity for students interested in public relations, nonprofit work, or sports community development.

Why Intern with the Nashville Kats?

Real-World Experience: Work alongside industry professionals and gain hands-on experience in key areas of sports management.

Networking Opportunities: Build connections with professionals in the sports, marketing, and media industries.

Event Access: Be part of the excitement on game days and get a behind-the-scenes look at how a professional sports team operates.

Flexibility: Internships can be tailored to fit your school schedule and career goals.

How to Apply:

Fill out the internship application form below to apply for one of the available positions. We are looking for passionate, motivated, and hard-working students who are eager to learn and contribute to the success of the Nashville Kats!

