AF1 and Kats Partner with TSU's HPSS Dept., Offering Real-World Sports Business Experience

Arena Football One (AF One) and the Nashville Kats, have announced an innovative partnership with Tennessee State University's (TSU) Human Performance and Sport Sciences (HPSS) department, spearheaded by Ms. Ashley Danielle Allen, Nashville Kats Operations Director and HPSS Instructor, providing students with hands-on experience in the multifaceted world of professional sports.

This collaboration will see TSU students embedded within the Kats organization, working alongside team personnel across a wide spectrum of roles, from front office operations to game-day execution. This unique opportunity aims to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application, giving students a real-world glimpse into the inner workings of a professional sports franchise.

"Area Football One (AF One) and the Nashville Kats are very excited to collaborate with TSU's Human Performance and Sports Science department to provide real-world opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in the sports industry. We believe in developing the next generation of sports professionals, and this partnership is a great step toward helping those students build valuable skills that will serve them well in their careers. We are committed to impacting the Nashville community." - Jeff Fisher, and the new ownership group.

"Our goal in the Human Performance and Sport Sciences Department is to create an expectation for students to go from the classroom to a career. "Our exceptionally talented and hard-working students are ready to move beyond theory, and these partnerships offer them the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in professional sports. In my opinion it's time to move "education" ahead and these opportunities are doing just that for our students." - Dr. Jason Smith, HPSS Department Chair.

Students will gain exposure to diverse areas, including:

Â Business and Administration: Students will shadow and work alongside Management in player personnel decisions, assist scouts in talent evaluation, observe team executives in strategic planning, learn about financial operations, understand human resource management, and see how legal counsel operates within a sports organization.

Â Marketing and Communications: Participants will contribute to marketing campaigns, manage media relations, develop social media content, participate in ticket and sponsorship sales, organize community outreach programs, assist with broadcasting and media production, and learn to manage and distribute statistical information.

Â Game Day Operations: Students will gain experience in event management, facility operations, security protocols, and merchandise management, contributing to the seamless execution of game-day experiences.

Â Other Essential Roles: Students will also have opportunities to observe sports analysts in action and learn the intricacies of equipment management.

"This partnership is an incredible opportunity for our students to gain practical experience in the sports industry. Working alongside AF One and the Nashville Kats will provide them with skills that will prepare them for successful careers," said Ms. Allen of TSU's HPSS Instructor and Kats Operations Director.

The partnership is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the business of professional sports, promoting their professional development and contributing to the growth of the sports industry in Nashville. AF One, The Nashville Kats and TSU's HPSS Department are committed to making this a long-term collaboration, ensuring that future generations of sports professionals can have the opportunity to learn and grow.

