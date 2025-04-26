Kats Weather the Storm - Scurry Away with 41-37 Victory

April 26, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena Football One wrapped up its Week 7 slate of games on Saturday night as the Nashville Kats hit the road to take on the Southwest Kansas Storm. The United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, KS, played host to a red-hot Kats team looking for their third win in as many games. For the Storm, they were looking for their fifth win of the season. A win would cement them as a top-tier team in AF1. This contest was a nail-biter from start to finish. In the end, the Kats would come out on top by a score of 41-37.

back and FORTH first half

Nashville Quarterback Tyler Kulka got his third consecutive start for Nashville and immediately connected with Wide Receiver Antwane Grant to move the chains into enemy territory. The Kats continued to march down the field on their opening possession of the game. Southwest Kansas' Michael Lawson would recover a fumble near the end zone and the Storm would take possession. Wide Receiver Charles Hall IV caught a few passes from Storm Quarterback Jalen Morton to move the chains on offense. A pass interference penalty got the Storm into Kats territory on the next play. Wide Receiver Shiloh Flanagan made an unbelievable one-handed catch in the end zone to give Southwest Kansas the early lead 7-0. Nashville's next possession would start at their own four-yard line. The Kats would end up with a 4th and 19 but could not get past the sticks. Southwest Kansas took over with 3:43 remaining in the opening quarter. Another defensive pass interference put the Storm in a great position to add more points to their total. After a near touchdown pass to Wide Receiver Demarius Washington, Morton connected to Washington for a 19-yard score. Southwest Kansas extended their lead 14-0.

The Kats took over possession as the first quarter came to a close. Nashville moved the ball efficiently down the field capped off by a two-yard rushing touchdown by Fullback Carlton Brown. The Kats cut the lead to 14-7 with 12:37 remaining in the half. Southwest Kansas continued to take deep shots against the Kats but could not connect on their attempts. A 4th and 15 field goal attempt by Kicker Dillon Burkhard would be no good. The missed field goal would set up Nashville around midfield to start their next drive. Kats Wide Receiver Milton Williams III made his presence felt on the drive, hauling in multiple passes from Kulka. Do-it-all receiver Robert Jones Jr. capped off the drive with a five-yard scamper for a touchdown. An unsuccessful extra point would give the Storm a one-point lead with a touch over six minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter. The Storm would be right back on the attack on their next possession. Running back Logan Wright would cap off the drive on a three-yard rush to extend the Storm's lead to 21-13 with 2:41 remaining. A Deuce for the Storm would push the lead to 23-13 on the ensuing kickoff. The Kulka-to-Williams III connection would continue to be effective for Nashville as the clock ticked down to the one-minute warning. A pass interference call in favor of the Kats would set them up with a 1st and goal from the nine-yard line. Nashville would run their version of the "tush-push" for a score as it would cut into the Storm's lead 23-20. A Gunnar Raborn Deuce would get the Kats to within one point and a 23-22 score as the clock hit 0:00 on the first 30 minutes of play.

kats claw back in 2nd half

The second half started with Raborn connecting on his second Deuce of the night, giving Nashville a 24-23 lead. Southwest Kansas would take possession. Morton would be intercepted by Defensive Back Shaun Lewis a few plays into the drive. The Kats would convert a 4th and 12 to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, a second rushing touchdown from Kulka would push Nashville's lead to 30-23. Southwest Kansas would start deep in their own territory to begin the next Storm drive. Wright would find some wiggle room for the Storm with a nice run. Morton would throw another interception on the next play via Defensive Back Byron Edwards II. The pinpoint accuracy of Kulka was on full display on the next Nashville possession. He would connect with Grant on a 13-yard strike to give the Kats a 37-23 lead with under four minutes to play in the 3rd quarter. Yet another Raborn Deuce pushed the score to 39-23.

The 4th quarter would begin with another defensive pass interference call. That penalty would give the Storm a chance to get back into the game. Morton connected with Hall IV to cut the lead to 39-31 after a successful two-point conversion. The Kats would fumble the football away on the next drive, giving the Storm a chance to get back into the game. Southwest Kansas would lean on Wright to move the chains for them on the drive. Morton would score on the QB-keeper to bring the score to 39-37. With 6:54 left in regulation, Nashville would get another chance for points on offense. Multiple penalties by the Storm would usher the Kats down the field thanks to free yardage. Jones Jr. would get a few carries to bring Nashville to the one-yard line. A Kats fumble would push the offense back five yards. A crucial 4th and 1 play saw the Southwest Kansas Storm stop the Kats and take over on the one-yard line. Nashville would challenge the call but to no avail. The Storm had a chance to take the lead with just 57 ticks left to play. Two plays in, Perry II would sack Morton, and it would result in a Safety. Nashville would extend their lead to 41-37. Nashville would face a 4th and 22 with 34 seconds left to play and were unable to convert. Southwest Kansas had one more chance to take the lead late in this one. The Kats swarmed Morton and recovered a fumble to seal the victory for Nashville.

key contributors for southwest kansas

Though Shiloh Flanagan is inexperienced in the game of football, you would not know it. The six-foot-five receiver made plays all night long for the Storm. Charles Hall IV finished with six receptions and a touchdown and showed excellent effort all night long. Much like the Kats, the Storm offensive line played lights out. Center Alex Heil and company did an outstanding job stonewalling the Kats in this game. On defense, the Storm seem to start and go with Michael Lawson in the middle of everything they do. A forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the first quarter would lead to points for Southwest Kansas on offense. Lawson finished with 11 tackles. Dillon Burkhard was a difference-maker with his leg, connecting on two Deuces and accounting for seven total points for the Storm.

key contributors for nashville

Tyler Kulka continued his impressive streak of games for the Kats. Kulka was incredibly efficient as a passer. He finished with 238 total yards and three total touchdowns. Wideouts Robert Jones Jr., Antwane Grant, and Milton Williams III combined for 22 receptions, 202 yards, and two total touchdowns in this game. Credit has to also go to the Nashville offensive line which kept Kulka's jersey relatively clean, allowing just one sack. Led by Brey Walker and Kyle Davis, this O-Line was responsible for four rushing touchdowns on the night. Defensively, it all started in the trenches for the Kats. Roderick Perry II and Justin Alexandre harassed Morton all game long. The constant pressure resulted in two interceptions for Nashville. Gunnar Raborn connected on three Deuces on the night while also making three extra points for the Kats. The Kats showed a total team effort in this Week 7 win.

next on the schedule

Nashville will play in Week 9 against the (6-0) Albany Firebirds. In a rematch from Week 3, that game should be filled with fireworks and a ton of offense. As for Southwest Kansas, they will host the Billings Outlaws in Week 8. The Storm will look to bounce back and earn their fifth win of the 2025 season. Be sure to check out all the action on EvergreenNOW! and ViceTV!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.