April 8 Transactions Update
April 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
A busy day of transactions as our teams prepare for a packed weekend of action! We have three games this weekend, and it will be an exciting weekend for Arena Football. Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 8, 2025.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.
Reggie Bracy SW Kansas DB
Darrion Conrad SW Kansas WR
The following trade has been executed.
Oregon Lightning Receive Washington Wolfpack Receive
Future Considerations Malcolm Banks (OL)
The following player has been moved from the injured reserve list to the physically unable to perform list.
Luis Gonzalez Salina RB
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.
Millard Thomas Salina WR
Jordan Harris Salina DL
Smash Jones Washington DL
Ethan Skarmas Oregon DB
Quindarius Coles Oregon OL
Knoa Smith Oregon OL
Cortlind Mallory Oregon LB
Jerry Kinney Oregon LB
