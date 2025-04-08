April 8 Transactions Update

April 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







A busy day of transactions as our teams prepare for a packed weekend of action! We have three games this weekend, and it will be an exciting weekend for Arena Football. Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 8, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Reggie Bracy SW Kansas DB

Darrion Conrad SW Kansas WR

The following trade has been executed.

Oregon Lightning Receive Washington Wolfpack Receive

Future Considerations Malcolm Banks (OL)

The following player has been moved from the injured reserve list to the physically unable to perform list.

Luis Gonzalez Salina RB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Millard Thomas Salina WR

Jordan Harris Salina DL

Smash Jones Washington DL

Ethan Skarmas Oregon DB

Quindarius Coles Oregon OL

Knoa Smith Oregon OL

Cortlind Mallory Oregon LB

Jerry Kinney Oregon LB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.