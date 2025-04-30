Nashville Kats Playbook: Three Straight Wins

April 30, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats are in the thick of a playoff push in 2025. Three straight wins has this franchise playing its best football of the season. General Manager and Head Coach Darren Arbet has been pleased with the results so far but know his team can play even better. We talked to the Hall of Fame coach on some new players who have signed recently, the Week 7 win in Dodge City, and practice this week. Looking to bet on Arena Football One? Head to BettorEdge to get started now!

newest kats members

Athlete Tom Butters and Offensive Lineman Payton Muljo were signed before the game in Week 7. We asked Coach Arbet about Muljo stepping in and playing well against three Storm in Week 7. "[He] played great. He's a great football player. He's about his business. We're excited to have him on our football team." In addition to these signings, Defensive Back Kenny Veal was activated off Injured Reserve. Kats fans can expect to see Veal back in the lineup when the Kats play in Week 9.

week 7 win

A 41-37 win against the Southwest Kansas Storm marked a third straight win for Nashville. Quarterback Tyler Kulka played another efficient game, accounting for 238 total yards and three total touchdowns. Kulka was named the Week 7 Offensive Player of the Week following the win. We asked Coach Arbet how he thought Kulka played. "He's been playing well. The guys have been following him. He's getting the ball out quick. He's doing the things that Coach Payton wants him to do." A big reason for the three straight wins has been the consistency in the trenches. Behind the likes of Bray Walker and Kyle Davis, Nashville has allowed just six sacks in five games. That marker is good for best in the league. We asked Arbet how important his O-Line has been to the team's success in 2025. "When you have to block our [defensive line] every day, you have to bring it. Coach Lockland is so good. He coaches on both sides of the ball. They played really hard. He is getting the best out of them. They are grading out really well." Rounding out the win, Defensive Back Shaun Lewis continues his successful 2025 campaign. Lewis now ranks second in the league with six interceptions on the year. Coach Arbet spoke on Lewis' success and what has impressed him about his defensive playmaker. "He understands the game. He's come here and he's continuously gotten better every game. The pass rush is tough here. Shaun is a ball-hawk, and he is doing a good job at attacking the football and getting turnovers for us."

cleaning things up

Nashville knows that they cannot get complacent at this point in the season. With a plenty of games remaining, Nashville will continue to keep preparing as best they can. With an off week this week, we asked Arbet how practice will look this week. "There's a lot of things we need to get better at. When we watch that film [from Week 7], each position groups knows that they all have to improve on something different. We're going to harp on those things. The players understand we're a long way from where we need to be. We're making progress."

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.