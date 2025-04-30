April 30 Transaction Update

April 30, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Torrence Williams Salina DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.

Tavis Malakius Salina DL

Ky'Von Smith Nashville WR/DB

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Brandon Brice Billings DB

Keith Nemasango Billings FB

Shay McRath Billings LB

Te'Vita Mo'unga Billings DL

Arena Football One Stories from April 30, 2025

