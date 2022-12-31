Kate Woeste Honored as December Kid of the Month

The Bismarck Larks and MDU Resources Group Inc. are proud to share that Kate Woeste has been named the December Kid of the Month.

Kate helped make a difference in the community this holiday season with the "Open Your Heart Food Drive." She also helped spread the Christmas Magic by giving gifts to local kids.

