Kaseem Ferdinand Stuns McMahon Stadium with Go-Ahead Touchdown
Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Davis Alexander finds Kaseem Ferdinand for the go-ahead touchdown, silencing McMahon Stadium late in the fourth quarter.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.