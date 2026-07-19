CFL Montreal Alouettes

Kaseem Ferdinand Stuns McMahon Stadium with Go-Ahead Touchdown

Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Davis Alexander finds Kaseem Ferdinand for the go-ahead touchdown, silencing McMahon Stadium late in the fourth quarter.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026


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