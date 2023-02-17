Karyn Parsons Is the Favorite at Canal Park June 3rd for Karyn Parsons VIP Package

(AKRON, OHIO) - Karyn Parsons, the actress and author best known for her role as Hilary Banks in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," will be at Canal Park Saturday, June 3. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Parsons that includes a picnic and guaranteed Karyn Parsons bobblehead presented by Ruoff Mortgage.

Tickets for Karyn Parsons VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

June 3 game ticket located in the Bud Light Lime Tiki Terrace

Guaranteed Karyn Parsons bobblehead presented by Ruoff Mortgage

Meet and greet with Karyn Parsons

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

"We are excited to welcome Karyn Parsons aka Hilary Banks to Akron for a night of 90s nostalgia," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "From Chris Kattan and Tracy Reiner last summer to Jaleel White, Gianni DeCenzo and Leslie David Baker in past seasons, it is always a special treat for our fans to have these amazing celebrities come to Akron."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the coupon code FRESH).

2023 Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

