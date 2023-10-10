Karbach Round Rock Classic Signs Five-Year Extension to Remain at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Peak Events, LLC, has signed a five-year extension to keep the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond through 2029. The KRRC began in 2020 and has featured four of the country's top collegiate baseball teams over three days at Dell Diamond each February.

The 2024 KRRC will take place from February 23-25 and will feature the University of Kansas, University of Kentucky, Texas State University and Washington State University. Teams for future KRRCs will be announced at a later date.

"The Karbach Round Rock Classic has become a signature event for baseball fans in Central Texas and, as winter turns to spring, the KRRC is the official start to baseball season," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "This agreement will continue to allow us to showcase our incredible city and ballpark while bringing the best collegiate baseball in the country to Round Rock."

Peak Events is an event management firm specializing in collegiate sporting events with current properties including the Jax Classic, Battle at the Ballpark in Sugar Land, Frisco College Baseball Classic and the KRRC.

"We could not be more thrilled to extend this partnership to host the Karbach Round Rock Classic for another five years at Dell Diamond alongside the Round Rock Express," Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events said. "This event has proven to be a desirable destination in the early season for teams all over the country and it has evolved to be one of the top early season tournaments in the country. A first-class venue, organization, and city like Round Rock, truly set this event apart and we look forward to many more years of the Karbach Classic."

The schedule for the 2024 Karbach Round Rock Classic is listed below. The home team is listed second in each matchup.

Friday, February 23

2:00 p.m. - Washington State vs Kentucky

6:00 p.m. - Texas State vs Kansas

Saturday, February 24

12:00 p.m. - Kansas vs Washington State

4:00 p.m. - Texas State vs Kentucky

Sunday, February 25

12:00 p.m. - Kentucky vs Kansas

4:00 p.m. - Washington State vs Texas State

Tickets can be purchased on a day-by-day basis, which includes both games played on the same day, or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available. Tickets are available at KarbachRRC.com.

Follow the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @KarbachRRC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

