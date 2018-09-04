Kansas City Royals and Lexington Legends Extend PDC Agreement Through 2020

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Kansas City Royals and Lexington Legends announce today a two-year extension to their Player Development Contract (PDC). The partnership will extend through the 2020 season.

"The extension with the Legends is something we are very happy to announce," said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager - Player Personnel J.J. Picollo. "Lexington has been a great partner. It's a great city for our players to spend a summer and their front office has been very instrumental in our return. We will continue to work together to make our players experience the best it can possibly be."

The Legends have served as a Royals' Single-A affiliate since 2013. Among Kansas City's current 25-man roster, nine Royals have played in Lexington during their time in the minor leagues. Five former Legends (Eric Stout, Tim Hill, Ryan O'Hearn, Jake Newberry and Meibrys Viloria) have made their debut in this season alone.

"The Legends are ecstatic to continue our partnership with the Royals. It has been a fantastic six years working with great people in their front office and on the field. We are excited to see even more future Royals come through Lexington on their way to the Major Leagues," said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea.

"We are excited to once again be partnered with the Lexington Legends. This partnership ensures a great environment for our players," said Lexington Legends Manager, Scott Thorman.

The Legends clinched the Second Half Southern Division title on Friday, August 31 at Greenville. They will now play host to the Rome Braves for the South Atlantic League playoffs beginning September 5 at 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Fans can purchase ticket packages for the entirety of playoffs held at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Prices range from $24 Box Seats to $66 Diamond Club seats for all three games which are slated for September 5th, 10th and 11th. Single game playoff game tickets are also available. All purchases are final. Any games not played, or if the Legends are eliminated from the playoffs, accounts will be credited for 2019 tickets and ticket packages.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

