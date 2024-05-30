Kansas City Current Defender Gabrielle Robinson Suffers Torn ACL

May 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current defender Gabrielle Robinson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the match against the Utah Royals May 25 and will be placed on the Season Ending Injury (SEI) list. Expecting a full return to play, Robinson will begin her recovery immediately as she aims to return to the field.

"Gabby has been one of the league's best defenders this year and we are heartbroken for her," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "She has worked so hard to make an impact on our club. She has one of the best attitudes around this injury and we are confident she will make a full return as she tackles her recovery process with a positive attitude. Her teammates have been incredibly supportive, and we have talented players that will be able to step in during her absence."

Robinson was the 15th overall selection for Kansas City in the 2023 NWSL Draft. She immediately became a pivotal part of Kansas City's defense, playing in 20 games last season and accumulating 1,701 minutes played. Signing a new three-year extension in the offseason, she was the only field player to start every game and play every minute for the Current through the first 10 games of the season.

