Kansas City Current Appoint Caitlin Carducci as General Manager

November 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced today that Caitlin Carducci has been named General Manager of the club, effective immediately. Carducci assumes the position after acting as the interim General Manager since May.

"What Caitlin has done in her time serving as interim GM is remarkable and she shares our goal of making this the best women's football club in the world," said co-owner Chris Long. "She has already shown an ability to lead our football operations successfully while fostering an atmosphere of collaboration and humility."

"Caitlin immediately stepped in when we needed her and has made it abundantly obvious that she is the right person to be the general manager of this club," said co-owner Angie Long. "Her experience and leadership have played a critical role in our development throughout the season and has helped to put us in this position where we are one game away from playing for the NWSL Championship."

Originally hired as the Director of Soccer Operations for Kansas City, Carducci stepped in as the interim General Manager in May 2024. Since then, she has overseen the acquisition of several players vital to Kansas City's record-setting season, while also securing the future of the team with the re-signing of veteran players like Debinha and Vanessa DiBernardo.

"I came to Kansas City because I believe in the vision that Angie and Chris have for this club in this city, and I believe in Vlatko's ambition and ability to help see that through," said Carducci. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and confident that together we can build a club that can find success on and off the field."

"I'm excited to continue working with Caitlin," said head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski. "I've known her for a long time, and we've had a great partnership. She has such an infectious mindset that will make everyone around her work harder to make this organization better every day."

Growing up playing the beautiful game in central Ohio, Carducci has been involved in soccer for most of her life.

Her professional career began at Xavier University as a compliance officer before moving to U.S. Soccer as the Manager of Member Programs. At USSF, Carducci oversaw all professional player registration and FIFA compliance, as well as being the main point-of-contact for all organization members, such as state associations and professional leagues.

After five years at U.S. Soccer, Carducci joined the NWSL as Director of Player Affairs. While there she helped to develop the programs and regulations that have led to the unprecedented growth for the league and the influx of incredible talent from all over the globe.

Carducci returned to U.S. Soccer in 2022 as Vice President of Member Programs and Stakeholder Engagement. Among her many roles, she was tasked to oversee the Friends and Family program for both the 2022 Men's and 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup. Her experience at U.S. Soccer, and with the U.S. Women's team in particular, was a driving force to her joining the Current prior to the 2024 season.

Carducci lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her fiancé, John. An avid runner, she has run 10 marathons, including six of the World Marathon Majors. She has a BA in Sports Communication from Ashland University, Doctor of Law from Ohio Northern University and is a licensed attorney.

