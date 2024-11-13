Houston Dash Year in Review

November 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash closed their 11th campaign at home on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a 3-2 loss to Bay FC to split the regular season series with the expansion side. More than 8,000 fans joined the team for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, and the match finished with the second highest attendance of the season. Houston finished the regular season with a 3-1-2 (WLD) record against teams from California, which includes a 3-2 victory over Bay on March 30.

Off the field, U.S. Men's National Team legend Tim Howard joined Houston Dynamo Football Club as a minority investor in July. The recent National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee could be found at Shell Energy Stadium for both Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo matches, as well as HDFC headquarters with majority owner and chairman, Ted Segal.

MILESTONES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The organization celebrated milestones throughout the year beginning with the 10th anniversary of the first Houston Dash match, played at Shell Energy Stadium on April 12, 2014, when the team hosted Portland Thorns FC. Ten years later the Dash made their debut on Prime Video on the very same day as they hosted the Washington Spirit. The match also marked the return of club legends Kealia Watt and Brittany Bock. Watt made her debut on Prime Video as part of their commentary team and Bock joined the organization to celebrate the inaugural season.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell set a new record for saves in a single season with 113 and she reached 150 regular season starts for the team toward the end of the campaign. She is the first goalkeeper in the NWSL to reach that mark with a single team. Campbell finished with eight clean sheets in 2024 to match her career high. The Dash captain has now earned 16 clean sheets since 2023.

Campbell was one of three Dash players to represent their national team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer. The Dash goalkeeper joined the U.S. Women's National Team, who won the gold medal. Tarciane had a breakout tournament and led Brazil to a silver medal. Tarciane's performance at the Olympic Games led to a nomination for the Ballon d'Or, the premier award available to players across the globe for their individual accomplishments. Michelle Alozie was the third Houston Dash player to represent their national team in Paris and this was the first time the Super Falcons reached the summer games since 2008.

Defender Paige Nielsen joined the team following a trade with Angel City FC in April and played a key role in limiting opposing teams. The defender helped Houston earn seven of the eight clean sheets tallied this season. The defender also reached 100 games in league play and scored the game-winning goal in Houston's 1-0 victory over Angel City on May 12.

Texas native Zoe Matthews joined the team in October as the youngest player to sign a professional contract with the team. The 17-year-old made her professional debut against Seattle on Oct. 18, and she is the youngest black player to earn minutes in the NWSL. Matthews also took the field at Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 2 against Bay FC.

Midfielder Yuki Nagasato reached 10,000 minutes in league play on the final match day of the season. The veteran midfielder scored three goals and tallied an assist across all competitions for the team in 2024.

CORE PLAYERS RETURN IN 2025 AND BEYOND

Seven players signed new contracts midway through the 2024 season to remain in Houston for the foreseeable future. Campbell was the first player to sign a long-term extension on June 20 and her four-year contract will commence on Jan. 1, 2025. Nielsen was the second player to sign a new contract, followed by Katy, Texas native Barbara Olivieri. Olivieri scored in three consecutive games to close the season and the forward finished with four goals this season.

Defender Natalie Jacobs will remain in Houston through the 2028 season and midfielder Sarah Puntigam will remain with the team through the 2026 campaign. Jacobs scored the fastest goal of the season after she found the bottom corner of the near post 57 seconds into the game. Forward Michelle Alozie signed a two-year contract extension on Sept. 9 that includes a mutual option for the 2027 season. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt was the final player to sign a contract extension in Oct. and her new agreement ends in 2026 with an option for the 2027 season.

In addition to these veterans returning for the upcoming campaign, the organization signed Tarciane on a transfer prior to the deadline in April. Tarciane started 10 games this season and helped the team earn four clean sheets. She finished with 67 duels won and 23 tackles in her first season for the team.

Rookie Avery Patterson finished with the most games started (23) and games played (25) among field players this year. The defender scored her first career goal on Nov. 2 against Bay FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Patterson also tallied two assists this season and was one of two players to reach 2,000 minutes this year. Patterson was drafted with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and is a member of the final draft class to join the team following the new collective bargaining agreement signed in August.

The team will announce any additional end of season decisions by Tuesday, Dec. 10.

DUO RETURN FROM MATERNITY LEAVE

Two players returned from maternity leave during the 2024 campaign and made an immediate impact toward the final stretch of the season. Allysha Chapman returned from maternity leave in July and made her competitive return on July 20 in the opening game of the NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against the Kansas City Current. She made her regular season debut on Sept. 8 on the road against Gotham FC. The Canadian international started six games and finished with eight appearances this season. Chapman won 25 duels and finished with 13 tackles.

Ryan Gareis returned from maternity leave in Sept. and made her first appearance of the season on the road against the Washington Spirit on Sept. 15. The forward started the final five matches of the season.

The duo are two of four mothers currently on the active roster. Midfielder Elin Rubensson has a toddler and defender Katie Lind gave birth to her first child earlier this year.

PLAYERS PREPARE FOR INTERNATIONAL DUTY

The final FIFA window of the year is scheduled for the end of the month and features activity for Brazil, Venezuela, Switzerland, Austria and Nigeria. Brazil and Tarciane will travel to Australia later this month for a pair of friendlies against the Matildas. Puntigam will look to earn a berth in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 during the upcoming FIFA window as Austria face Poland in a two-game playoff. Ramona Bachmann will travel to Europe to join Switzerland as they face Germany and England in friendlies to close the year. Venezuela and Nigeria will announce their plans for the upcoming FIFA window in the near future.

