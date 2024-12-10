Kaleigh Nelson Signs with Rise to Revitalize Pro Career

December 10, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise opposite hitter Kaleigh Nelson in training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After inviting her to preseason training camp for a tryout, the Grand Rapids Rise announced on Tuesday the signing of opposite hitter Kaleigh Nelson for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season.

The 6-foot, right-side attacker from Salem, Oregon, last played professionally during the 2017-18 season in Sweden with Engelholm VS. Nelson was named the Swedish League's best scorer and opposite hitter, while Engelholm VS won the Swedish Cup. The year prior, Nelson made her pro debut with Köpenicker SC Berlin in Germany.

After a six-year retirement and having two children, Nelson will make her return to professional volleyball on home soil with the Rise.

"I'm excited about being a part of a team of extremely hard-working, competitive women and bringing the joy that I feel competing with these women to fans across the United States," Nelson said. "Volleyball and women's sports as a whole are growing at an incredible rate here in the U.S. and I feel so blessed to be a part of that."

Nelson was a two-time AVCA Third Team All-American at Washington during her four-year tenure from 2011-14. She helped the Huskies win the 2013 Pac-12 title and make the Final Four. Nelson was second on the squad in kills in her All-America seasons behind Krista Vansant, and she finished with 1,095.5 career points. As a senior, she averaged 2.42 kills per set while hitting a career-high .339, which was highest among all Pac-12 outside hitters.

Nelson joins a former Huskie, middle blocker Marin Grote (2018-22), on the Rise roster.

With the signing of Nelson, the Rise currently have 13 players on their 14-player active roster.

The Rise open the new season on Jan. 10 at the Vegas Thrill. The home opener follows two days later on Jan. 12 against the Omaha Supernovas at 6 p.m.

