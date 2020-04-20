Kalamazoo Growlers to Broadcast Games on AM1660 the FAN

April 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers and AM1660 The FAN are happy to announce a new partnership that will see Growler's games broadcast on the station for the next three seasons starting in 2020.

The radio partnership, the first in the Growlers' history, will make the team's broadcasts accessible to a wider audience in the Kalamazoo area. Fans will be able to listen to every game from the 2020 season by tuning into AM1660 The FAN, or listening online. The station and the Growlers plan to have numerous features, interviews and throughout the season as well.

Jay Morris, Midwest Communications said, "We are so proud to be carrying the Kalamazoo Growlers on the radio on AM1660 The FAN this season. Warm sunny days are coming, and we can't wait for the first pitch!"

Brian Colopy, Kalamazoo Growlers Managing Partner said, "We are thrilled that our fans now have more access to Growlers baseball.Â Since 2014, we've heard requests from fans, and Midwest Communications stepped up and made this happen. We can't thank them enough."

