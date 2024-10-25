Kalamazoo Growlers Break 2024 NWL Championship Trophy

Just 69 Days after Winning the Northwoods League Championship Trophy, We Broke It...

You won't believe it but we broke the trophy. You read that correct - we broke the NWL Championship trophy.

We won the 2024 NWL Championship after a thrilling 14-inning game in the early morning hours of Friday, August 16 over the La Crosse Loggers in Kalamazoo, MI.

And 69 days later, the trophy is broken.

The baseball perched atop the trophy unexpectedly fell and shattered into two pieces.

The trophy was our second NWL Championship ('22) as we ended the season with a 42-30 overall record in the regular season including winning 18 of the final 21 games.

While the physical trophy may be damaged, the memories and accomplishments of the 2024 season will forever be etched in the hearts of fans, players, and staff.

Our team remains committed to celebrating the historic achievement and building upon the success in the years to come with aspirations of adding new special events, new entertainment, new ballpark improvements and so much more.

