Kalamazoo Growlers Announce Additions to 2024 Coaching Staff

January 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signing of three new members of the coaching staff for the 2024 season. Alongside Cody Piechocki, who returns for his eighth season as the manager, the Growlers have added pitching coach Adam Kowalski, hitting coach Nick Mayerhofer, and assistant coach Nate Wargolet. The three combine for 14 years of collegiate playing experience as well as seven years of coaching experience.

Pitching coach Adam Kowalski will replace newly signed Battle Creek Battle Jacks manager Ben Harley and joins the Growlers after a pair of summers in the Western Canadian Baseball League. Originally from Arlington Heights, Ill. Kowalski started his playing career at Harper College in Palatine, Ill. before playing his final three seasons at Indiana Tech. Kowalski's coaching career began as a volunteer assistant at Saginaw Valley State (2019-2020) before stops as the pitching coach for Northland College (2020-2021), his former alma mater, Harper (2021-2023) and Judson University (2023). A Chicago White Sox fan, Kowalski is the older brother of Amanda Kowalski who is a defenseman for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars. When asked about being a part of the Growlers, Kowalski stated "I'm excited for the opportunity to work with coach Piechocki and the Kalamazoo Growlers organization. We're hoping to bring the league championship back to Kalamazoo."

Nick Mayerhofer will act as the Growlers hitting coach for the 2024 season. In his first year of coaching at Lenoir Ryhne University in Hickory, NC Mayerhofer will act as an infield and hitting coach. Mayerhofer played five seasons at the University of Illinois at Springfield, starting at shortstop for four. Making the NCAA D2 College World Series in 2022, Mayerhofer ended his career with the Prarie Stars second in program history in games played as well as defensive assists. "I am excited to be a part of this coaching staff and for the opportunity to work with a bunch of young talented players. I look forward to being able to share my experiences and knowledge with them and to help develop them further this summer. I want to bring the championship back to Kalamazoo and have the top offensive lineup in the entire league."

A familiar name coming to Kalamazoo this summer is former Growlers pitcher Nate Wargolet. Wargolet began his playing career at Kalamazoo Valley Community College pitching for the Cougars for three seasons before ending his career at Grand Valley State in Grand Rapids. Wargolet played two summers with the Growlers in 2019 and 2020, holding a 6-1 record and a 2.36 ERA across 42 innings. This spring, Wargolet will begin his first season as the pitching coach for Muskegon Community College. Wargolet stated that he is "extremely excited to join the Growlers this summer. Give back to the organization that allowed me to compete for them during my collegiate days. The goal is to compete for a Northwoods League title and be the best Northwoods team in Michigan."

The Northwoods League season is officially just 20 weeks away as the Kalamazoo Growlers will begin their season at home on May 27 against the Rockford Rivets. Zoo Crew memberships and Group and Community Outings are available now at growlersbaseball.com. You can view the Growlers' entire schedule HERE or by going onto our website.

