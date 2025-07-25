CFL Edmonton Elks

Kaion Julien-Grant Spins His Way into the End Zone: CFL

July 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


Cody Fajardo uncorks a bomb downfield to Kaion Julien-Grant, who turns on the jets and takes it all the way for a 57-yard touchdown.

